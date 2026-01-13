Uttarakhand floods, landslides caused ₹15,103cr loss: Report

Social sector took the biggest hit; more funds needed

The worst impact was on health, housing, and other social services—together losing nearly ₹5,000 crore.

Infrastructure like roads and water supply suffered too, with losses topping ₹6,200 crore.

Tourism alone lost almost ₹750 crore.

The report says Uttarakhand needs an extra ₹3,000 crore for disaster prevention in the future—something officials call key to bouncing back stronger next time.