Uttarakhand floods, landslides caused ₹15,103cr loss: Report
Uttarakhand's 2025 floods and avalanches hit hard, causing over ₹15,000 crore in losses.
Avalanches and severe flooding struck areas like Gangotri and Dehradun, with over 100 deaths reported in the floods.
This is the state's first detailed report breaking down the damage sector by sector.
Social sector took the biggest hit; more funds needed
The worst impact was on health, housing, and other social services—together losing nearly ₹5,000 crore.
Infrastructure like roads and water supply suffered too, with losses topping ₹6,200 crore.
Tourism alone lost almost ₹750 crore.
The report says Uttarakhand needs an extra ₹3,000 crore for disaster prevention in the future—something officials call key to bouncing back stronger next time.