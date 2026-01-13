North India faces harsh cold, South gets heavy rain

Why bother?

The IMD has put Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on warning for dense fog and more chilly days till January 14.

Uttarakhand is even seeing ground frost in some spots.

In the South, fishermen have been told to stay off rough seas until January 15.

Plus: another western disturbance could bring fresh rain and snow to the hills soon.

If you're heading out or have exams coming up, it's definitely a week to bundle up or carry an umbrella!