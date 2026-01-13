Next Article
Fuel prices stay steady across India
Fuel prices haven't budged—petrol and diesel rates are unchanged as of January 13, just like they've been since May 2022.
This price freeze is thanks to tax cuts from both central and state governments, even though global oil prices have been all over the place.
OMCs still update fuel rates every morning at 6am so you're always getting the latest numbers.
Prices differ city to city (and here's how to check yours)
What you pay at the pump depends on where you live: in Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72/liter; Mumbai's paying more at ₹104.21; Chennai and Kolkata fall somewhere in between.
These differences mostly come down to local taxes.
Want to know your city's exact rate? Just send a quick SMS—Indian Oil, BPCL, and HPCL all offer easy text services for daily updates.