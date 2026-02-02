Delhi-NCR starts February with 24.6degC high, 12.1degC low
Delhi-NCR is starting February 2026 a bit chillier than last year—Sunday's high was 24.6°C (down from 26.2°C in 2025), but nights are warmer than usual at 12.1°C.
Even with the drop in temperature, moderate fog and pollution are sticking around.
Air quality still a big problem
Air quality is still a big problem: Sunday's AQI averaged 265 ("poor") and even hit "very poor" levels at 315.
The Air Quality Early Warning System says this pattern will last till at least February 3 and the IMD warns that winter may end early this year, with fewer cold nights ahead.
If you're heading out, plan for low visibility and consider wearing a mask during peak pollution hours to protect your lungs.