Delhi-NCR told to clean up air—fast
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has given Delhi and neighboring states just one week to show real progress on air pollution, after the region's Air Quality Index hit a worrying 376.
The push comes as part of an urgent review meeting where state action plans were put under the spotlight.
Why should you care?
If you live in or around Delhi, this affects your daily life—bad air means tougher commutes and health risks.
The government is rolling out monthly check-ins from January 2026, fast-tracking smart traffic systems at 62 congestion hotspots, and pushing for more electric/CNG busses with staggered timings to ease jams.
There are also quick fixes like clearing road dust, banning construction during peak pollution months, and making metro access easier.
Plus, a special commission will handle complaints so your concerns don't get lost in the shuffle.
It's all about making city life healthier—and holding officials accountable if things don't improve.