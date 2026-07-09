Delhi-NCR under IMD yellow alert as heavy rain disrupts traffic

Rohini building collapse kills 1

The downpour led to serious flooding in low-lying spots like Sadar Bazar and Greater Kailash.

In Rohini, a building collapsed after the rains, leaving one person dead. Rescue teams responded quickly to help those trapped.

Major roads like Ring Road and NH-48 are jammed up; Gurugram Police is suggesting work from home if possible, and the IMD and civic advisories are warning everyone to avoid flooded areas and check updates before heading out.