Delhi-NCR under IMD yellow alert as heavy rain disrupts traffic
India
Delhi and NCR are facing another day of heavy rain, with the IMD putting out a yellow alert.
Expect showers and thunderstorms all day, with temperatures between 22 Celsius and 31 Celsius.
On Wednesday, Gurugram saw over 115mm of rain in just 33 hours: cue major waterlogging and traffic chaos.
Rohini building collapse kills 1
The downpour led to serious flooding in low-lying spots like Sadar Bazar and Greater Kailash.
In Rohini, a building collapsed after the rains, leaving one person dead. Rescue teams responded quickly to help those trapped.
Major roads like Ring Road and NH-48 are jammed up; Gurugram Police is suggesting work from home if possible, and the IMD and civic advisories are warning everyone to avoid flooded areas and check updates before heading out.