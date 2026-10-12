Delhi-NCR wakes to heavy rain and thunderstorms, Safdarjung 40mm
India
Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday, after a night of strong winds.
Areas like Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad saw sudden downpours: Safdarjung station recorded 40mm by early morning.
The India Meteorological Department had already flagged warnings for this kind of weather.
Western Disturbance sets up storm conditions
It's all thanks to a Western Disturbance, basically a weather system from the west that can shake things up even after monsoon season.
This time, a cyclonic circulation over Himachal Pradesh mixed with troughs stretching from Rajasthan to Madhya Pradesh and fresh cloud bands extending from central Haryana made conditions just right for storms.
The India Meteorological Department says to expect more rain and thunderstorms.