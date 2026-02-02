Delhi-NCR weather: Heavy fog, poor air quality reported
India
Delhi-NCR started Monday under a heavy blanket of fog, with visibility dropping below 200 meters in spots.
One report put the average AQI at 231 ("poor"); other reports showed readings above 300 at places such as Jahangirpuri and Chandni Chowk.
The IMD says cloudy skies, chilly mornings, and more fog are expected through early February.
Here are the implications
Low visibility means tougher commutes, so if you're heading out early, expect delays.
Poor air quality makes it riskier for anyone with breathing issues or allergies—try to limit outdoor time if you can.
Plus, light rain and gusty winds (up to 40km/h) are on the way thanks to a western disturbance, which could shake up travel plans even more through early February.