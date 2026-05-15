Delhi nears end of self-enumeration in India's 1st digital census India May 15, 2026

Delhi is nearing the end of the self-enumeration phase of India's first digital census: over 100,000 households in MCD areas filled out their details online, choosing from 16 languages.

Now, starting Saturday and running till June 15, officials will visit neighborhoods for the house-listing phase.

This means mapping buildings, geotagging them, and collecting information about how people live and who owns what.