Delhi nears end of self-enumeration in India's 1st digital census
Delhi is nearing the end of the self-enumeration phase of India's first digital census: over 100,000 households in MCD areas filled out their details online, choosing from 16 languages.
Now, starting Saturday and running till June 15, officials will visit neighborhoods for the house-listing phase.
This means mapping buildings, geotagging them, and collecting information about how people live and who owns what.
Delhi begins citywide voter roll update
Once house-listing is done, Delhi kicks off a major update of its voter list, covering nearly 15 million voters across all districts.
Booth-level officers and agents will check details door-to-door until early September to make sure everything's accurate for upcoming elections.
The final updated rolls are set to be published on October 7.