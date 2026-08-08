Delhi Noida Gurugram face heavy rain, roads become mini rivers
India
Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram woke up to heavy rain on Friday, turning roads into mini rivers and causing major traffic jams.
The India Meteorological Department says the rain will stick around through the day but should calm down over the weekend, with light showers expected over the next two days.
Low pressure shifts rain toward Rajasthan
This downpour happened because of a low-pressure area over western Uttar Pradesh and the active monsoon pattern across northern India.
Rainfall was pretty intense in spots: Safdarjung got 59.2mm and Lodhi Road saw 60.4mm by morning.
While Delhi-NCR may continue to receive intermittent spells of rain through Friday, the heaviest showers are now headed toward Rajasthan as the weather system moves west.