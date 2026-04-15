Delhi, North India face western disturbances April 16-17 and 18-19
Delhi and much of North India are in for some weather drama this week, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says Western Disturbances are rolling in on April 16-17 and again on April 18-19.
While Delhi-NCR might still hit a scorching 40 Celsius, recent disturbances have brought surprise rain and cooler days, so there's hope for a break from the relentless heat.
North India plains hot, hills snowy
The hills (think Jammu and Kashmir, north Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh) are set for light to moderate rain and even some snow.
Down in the plains like Delhi, it'll stay mostly dry with clear or partly cloudy skies, so temperatures could climb.
If you're in the hills, watch out for slippery roads and keep an eye on IMD updates.
And wherever you are: stay hydrated, wear light clothes, and try not to be outside during peak heat hours, especially if you're looking out for kids or older folks.