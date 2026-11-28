Delhi November 29, 2026 forecast: Misty foggy mornings, blue skies, 9°C-27°C
Delhi's weather on November 29, 2026 is set for a classic late autumn vibe: expect misty and foggy mornings that clear up to blue skies as the day goes on.
Temperatures will feel pretty comfy, ranging from nine degrees Celsius in the early hours to 27 degrees Celsius by afternoon.
Dry hazy days across many states
Tamil Nadu gets warm afternoons with hazy sunshine and comparatively pleasant mornings.
Bihar will stay dry with lots of sun during the day and cooler nights.
Uttarakhand faces colder, dry weather but should see some sunny relief by afternoon.
Assam and other states can also expect dry days with hazy sunshine, so it's pretty much sweater weather across many parts of India!