Fewer farm fires played a big part, down nearly 39% compared to last year, which helped keep pollution levels lower.

PM2.5 and PM10 numbers were also at their best since 2016, thanks in part to milder weather that helped clear out pollutants.

Still, there were 15 days with "poor" air quality (the most in recent Novembers), and Diwali celebrations pushed AQI up to 376 for a bit, reminding us that Delhi's air is improving but not perfect yet.