Delhi officials likely to reverify 47L names from draft roll
India
Big update if you vote in Delhi: officials are likely to reverify 47 lakh names that were recently dropped from the draft voter list.
The Election Commission wants to make sure no eligible voter is accidentally left out before the final electoral roll is published on December 22.
Delhi corrections deadline moved November 25
After a major cleanup of the voter rolls (where numbers dropped from 1.45 crore to about 97.5 lakh), some concerns popped up about legitimate voters getting cut by mistake.
Now, with deadlines pushed to November 25 for corrections and the final list out on December 22, there's another round of checks so everyone who should be on the list actually is.