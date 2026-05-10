Delhi on high alert after terror threat to BJP headquarters

Delhi Police have placed the national capital on high alert after receiving intelligence inputs of a possible terror attack. The threat specifically targets government buildings and political party premises in Lutyens' Delhi, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters being a potential target. The warning comes after the arrest of nine members of a Pakistan-linked module linked to gangster Shahzad Bhatti, who has been known to act as a proxy for ISI.

Security boost Security tightened at BJP HQ, other government buildings In light of the threat, police have intensified security at the BJP headquarters and other important offices in New Delhi. A senior officer was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "We received inputs that BJP headquarters could be targeted in a terror attack." The officer added that they are also keeping an eye on nearby government offices and Lutyens's area due to last year's car bombing near Red Fort.

Module activities Pakistan-linked module recruited foot soldiers for Bhatti's network The Pakistan-linked module was allegedly involved in recruiting foot soldiers through social media platforms. They were tasked with random firing at security personnel in North India and Delhi-NCR; some were also allegedly involved in arms trafficking for Bhatti's network. Investigations revealed that operatives were instructed to open random fire at security personnel to create panic and chaos.

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Security breach Evidence of espionage network found Authorities also found evidence of an espionage network with solar-powered CCTV cameras installed near military zones to monitor troop movements. Plans for grenade attacks targeting crowded eateries along major highways were also discovered. The group had already conducted reconnaissance of a historic temple in Delhi, sending video footage across the border for planning purposes.

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