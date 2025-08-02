Next Article
Delhi: One-year-old boy playing outside home run over by pickup
A one-year-old boy was killed Thursday night in Sahyog Vihar, South-West Delhi, after a speeding pickup truck hit him while he was playing outside his home.
The child ran onto the road and suffered critical injuries; despite being rushed to a private hospital by his mother and the driver, he was declared dead on arrival.
Driver arrested, charged with causing death
Police arrested the driver, Santosh, at the hospital and charged him with causing death by rash and negligent driving.
After the incident, local residents vandalized the vehicle involved. Authorities have launched an investigation.
Sadly, this case is another reminder of Delhi's ongoing road safety challenges—over 2,200 accidents have already claimed hundreds of lives in 2025 alone.