Odisha: 15yo girl set ablaze after being kidnapped, critical
In Puri district, Odisha, a 15-year-old girl was reportedly abducted by three unidentified men near the Bhargavi riverbank on July 19.
The attackers gagged and tied her up before dousing her with a flammable substance, reportedly kerosene, and setting her on fire.
Despite suffering burns over most of her body, she managed to escape to a nearby house where locals helped save her and called her family.
No arrests yet, manhunt on
Police have registered an attempted murder case at Balanga station and launched a manhunt for those responsible, but no arrests yet.
The girl's family is calling for justice and better safety.
She was first treated in Bhubaneswar, then airlifted to AIIMS New Delhi for specialized care—she's now stable but still critical after five surgeries.
Doctors are closely monitoring her recovery as the investigation continues.