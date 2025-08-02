Next Article
Ghaziabad: Mentally ill man tied to tree, beaten by mob
In Dasna village, Ghaziabad, a 38-year-old man with mental illness was attacked by a mob early Friday morning after locals suspected him of theft and drone spying.
When he couldn't answer their questions clearly, about a dozen people tied him to a tree and beat him with sticks until police arrived and stopped the assault.
3 men arrested, FIR filed
Police rescued the man after about 20 minutes and later confirmed with his family that he was mentally ill and had been missing for days.
An FIR has been filed against several suspects; three men have already been arrested.
The victim is under medical care, and officials are urging people not to take the law into their own hands or act on rumors.