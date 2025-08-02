Next Article
Delhi's CCTV project in schools almost done—724 out of 728
Delhi's big plan to install CCTV cameras in government schools is almost wrapped up—99.45% of the work is done, with 724 out of 728 schools covered as of August 2, 2025.
Started back in 2019, the project aims to make campuses safer and address old security worries.
App for parents to check live feeds yet to launch
The project cost ₹597.51 crore and should finish by the end of August.
While no new money is set aside for next year, maintenance will keep going as usual.
Meanwhile, a mobile app meant for parents to check live feeds from these cameras still hasn't launched—even though it passed its pilot test way back.