Next Article
Dharmasthala dig for missing children's remains turns up empty
The SIT is still searching for hidden skeletal remains in Dharmasthala, but Friday's dig at two more sites (spots 7 and 8) turned up empty.
So far, only spot 6 has revealed partial remains, which were found on Thursday after several other digs came up short.
Partial remains sent for autopsy
Those partial remains are headed for an autopsy and forensic tests in Bengaluru to figure out where they came from and if they're linked to the case.
The team isn't giving up yet—excavations at other suggested sites will keep going as the investigation continues.