Infants sold for ₹90,000 each at illegal surrogacy clinic

8 people arrested, investigations ongoing

The scam came to light when a couple paid ₹30 lakh for surrogacy but later found out their baby wasn't actually theirs after a DNA test.

Police have since arrested eight people, including Namratha, her son, doctors, agents, and some biological parents.

The clinic is sealed, affected infants are now safe in a children's home, and investigations are ongoing—including into the suspicious 2024 death of a surrogate mother linked to the clinic.