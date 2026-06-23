Delhi opens 1st women's police station, records POCSO Act case

Delhi plans more women's police stations

The girl's father brought the issue to the police, leading to medical checks and counseling for her.

A woman sub-inspector is heading up the investigation while police search for the accused, who is on the run.

This new station at Sabzi Mandi has 52 staff members (including 24 women officers, with some specially trained inspectors and sub-inspectors) and offers support rooms for survivors.

Inspired by similar stations in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, Delhi Police plans to roll out more across all districts to make reporting safer for women and children.