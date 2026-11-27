Delhi opens Arvind Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal to media November 28
Ever wondered what it's like inside a politician's luxury home?
From November 28, an initial media tour of Sheesh Mahal, the former residence of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, will be held.
The Delhi government is opening it up after lots of public curiosity, especially since the place has been called out as a symbol of corruption.
Journalists 1st, students and seniors free
Journalists get first dibs on checking out the grand bungalow at six Flagstaff Road before tours open to everyone. After that, a private hospitality firm will manage events there.
Good news for college students and seniors: entry is free for you! For everyone else, tickets are likely to be around ₹20, so you can see the buzz for yourself without breaking the bank.