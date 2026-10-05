Delhi opens Barapullah Phase III corridor but traffic jams persist
India
Delhi just opened the Barapullah Phase III corridor to help people get between East and South Delhi faster, but it's already a major traffic hotspot.
Huge jams are happening, especially near the old Barapullah flyover, where eight or nine lanes of cars have to squeeze into just three.
The result? Long delays right where everyone hoped for a smoother ride.
Delhi commuters report 30-minute delays
People stuck in these jams are sharing their frustration online, with some saying it takes 30 minutes just to cover two kilometers.
The worst spots are around Mayur Vihar Phase I Metro and the new elevated road.
Even though traffic personnel have been deployed to help, issues remain, and Google Maps isn't helping either, since it continued to show the route as clear when it's not.