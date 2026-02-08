Delhi overtakes Maharashtra to become top state for electric busses
India
Delhi just took the top spot for electric busses in India, overtaking Maharashtra.
The city rolled out 500 new e-busses at once—its biggest single addition ever—bringing the total to 4,286.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the busses will boost connectivity and help cut air pollution.
Plans to go fully electric
Delhi isn't stopping here: they're aiming to expand the e-bus fleet.
There's even a new electric route to Panipat for greener travel between cities.
If Delhi goes fully electric, research says air pollution from busses could drop by up to 75%—a huge win for anyone who wants cleaner air and better commutes.