Delhi overwhelmed by 25,000 stray cattle as shelters hold 19,838

Stray cattle have led to serious accidents, including two deaths last year and injuries this June.

The government promised new shelters in every district back in 2025, but not a single new shelter has been opened over the past year.

Shelter operators are also struggling financially, and the stray-cattle problem is linked to illegal dairies that have not relocated to the planned dairy colonies on the city's outskirts.

Officials say expanding shelter capacity is urgent if Delhi wants safer streets.