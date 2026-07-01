Delhi plans 20% SDRF quota for ex-Agniveers finishing in 2027
India
Delhi is planning to reserve 20% of spots in its upcoming State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) for former Agniveers, the young recruits finishing their four-year Agnipath stint in 2027.
The goal? To tap into their emergency training and make sure Delhi is better prepared for disasters like floods, fires, or earthquakes.
Delhi proposal covers Group C roles
The proposal covers Group C roles: think police constables, firefighters, jail warders, and forest guards and wildlife guards.
Input from disaster experts is being taken before finalizing the plan.
Lt. Gov. Taranjit Singh Sandhu has asked officials to sort out the details so that ex-Agniveers get solid job opportunities while putting their skills to good use.
Cabinet approval will be next once everything is set.