Delhi plans 50 'Ladies Special' electric busses with all-women staff
India
Delhi plans to roll out 50 new "Ladies Special" busses with all-women staff, CCTV cameras, marshals, and panic buttons, aimed at making travel safer for women.
These electric busses will run on 20 to 25 busy routes across Central Delhi, ITO, and popular college or office areas.
Women-only busses on limited-Metro-access routes
The new busses focus on high-demand routes with limited Metro access and will operate from 5am to 11-12pm.
Only women (and moms with kids) can board: no men allowed.