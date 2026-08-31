Delhi plans discom-managed rooftop solar policy to reduce costs
India
Delhi is working on a fresh solar policy to make rooftop panels way more affordable.
Inspired by the PM Surya Ghar scheme, the plan shifts from vendor-driven setups to a model managed by power companies (discoms), making it simpler and less stressful for people who want to go green.
Subsidies cut 3kW upfront to ₹15,000
The big update? Subsidies are being reworked so you get most of the financial support upfront, meaning the upfront contribution for a typical 3 kW system could drop from ₹1.17 lakh to just ₹15,000.
Right now, Delhi has over 10,000 rooftop solar installations, but the city wants to boost that number to 203,000 units under the PM Surya Ghar scheme.
If you've been thinking about switching to solar, this could be your sign!