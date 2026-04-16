Delhi plans feasibility studies for underpasses at 8-10 railroad crossings
Delhi's got a plan to make your commute less of a headache.
The government is planning feasibility studies for underpasses at eight to 10 busy railroad crossings where traffic usually crawls, aiming to cut down delays and help everyone get around faster.
Tunnels under Punjabi Bagh and Peeragarhi Chowk are also on the table.
Delhi considers 3 new overpasses
There's talk of a tunnel or overpass connecting Punjabi Bagh with Paschim Vihar, Rani Bagh, and Pitampura, basically targeting some of the city's worst bottlenecks.
Before anything starts, the Public Works Department will survey buildings and check for encroachments near these spots.
Plus, three new overpasses are being considered at Bawana, Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road, and Aruna Asaf Ali Road, all part of a bigger push to ease traffic congestion across the city for daily commuters.