Delhi plans feasibility studies for underpasses at 8-10 railroad crossings

Delhi considers 3 new overpasses

There's talk of a tunnel or overpass connecting Punjabi Bagh with Paschim Vihar, Rani Bagh, and Pitampura, basically targeting some of the city's worst bottlenecks.

Before anything starts, the Public Works Department will survey buildings and check for encroachments near these spots.

Plus, three new overpasses are being considered at Bawana, Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road, and Aruna Asaf Ali Road, all part of a bigger push to ease traffic congestion across the city for daily commuters.