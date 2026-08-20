Delhi plans Yamuna river revival by 2047 treating 22 drains

Delhi has a fresh vision for the Yamuna River by 2047: think clean water, green spaces, and way less pollution.

The city wants to treat all 22 drains that currently dump waste into the river using modern sewage plants and eco-friendly methods like wetlands.

The spotlight is on a crucial 22-km stretch between Wazirabad and Okhla, where dumping untreated sewage or industrial waste will be strictly off-limits.