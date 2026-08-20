Delhi plans Yamuna river revival by 2047 treating 22 drains
Delhi has a fresh vision for the Yamuna River by 2047: think clean water, green spaces, and way less pollution.
The city wants to treat all 22 drains that currently dump waste into the river using modern sewage plants and eco-friendly methods like wetlands.
The spotlight is on a crucial 22-km stretch between Wazirabad and Okhla, where dumping untreated sewage or industrial waste will be strictly off-limits.
Delhi floodplain restoration includes 13 projects
The plan covers 1,700 hectares of floodplains with 13 projects (from creating new wetlands to planting native trees) to bring back lost biodiversity.
Construction will be banned in active floodplain zones (bye to unauthorized buildings), with space set aside for recreation instead.
Plus, get ready for a massive cycling path connecting parks along the river, walking trails, and stricter rules (like CCTV monitoring) to keep the area clean and safe for everyone.