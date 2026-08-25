Delhi Police announces 10-point protest plan after July 20 clash
India
After the recent chaos during a massive protest for education reforms, Delhi Police has introduced a 10-point strategy to manage future demonstrations more smoothly.
The aim is to avoid clashes like the one on July 20, when around 30,000 young people tried marching toward Parliament and things got out of hand.
Delhi Police intelligence teams, wireless upgrades
The new approach puts intelligence teams in charge of prepping for protests (think identifying key organizers, tracking funding, and mapping out where people are staying or moving).
Plus, police units are getting an upgraded wireless system so information flows quickly between teams on the ground and senior officers.
The goal: keep things peaceful and be ready for big crowds next time.