Delhi Police arrest 10 in child trafficking, rescue 4 infants

Paharganj decoy sting triggers multi-state raids

The case broke open last month when police ran a decoy operation in Paharganj and caught three people trying to sell a newborn.

That led to more raids across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, rescuing infants as young as 16 days old.

A Special Investigation Team is now digging through hospital records to find more links.

All rescued children are safe with the Child Welfare Committee while the investigation continues.