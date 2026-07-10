Delhi Police arrest 10 in child trafficking, rescue 4 infants
India
Delhi Police arrested 10 more suspects in an ongoing investigation into a child trafficking ring, including parents, traffickers, buyers, and even a hospital owner, on July 10, 2026.
Four infants were rescued during the operation.
The gang reportedly sold babies to childless couples for up to ₹8 lakh each.
Paharganj decoy sting triggers multi-state raids
The case broke open last month when police ran a decoy operation in Paharganj and caught three people trying to sell a newborn.
That led to more raids across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, rescuing infants as young as 16 days old.
A Special Investigation Team is now digging through hospital records to find more links.
All rescued children are safe with the Child Welfare Committee while the investigation continues.