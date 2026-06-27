Delhi Police arrest 2 Goldy Dhillon gang members seize pistols
India
Delhi Police just caught two members of the Goldy Dhillon gang, Jatin Bhardwaj (also known as Nannu) and Sukhwinder Singh (also known as Bagga), who were allegedly running arms and drug smuggling operations.
The police seized pistols, ammunition, phones, and a bike during the arrests.
Gang uses Zangi and Signal
The arrests happened after a tipoff about a planned serious crime.
Bhardwaj, already tied to 14 criminal cases, was picked up first in Rohini; Singh, linked to seven more cases, was caught soon after for supplying weapons.
It turns out the gang uses encrypted apps such as Zangi and Signal to dodge police tracking.
This bust is part of a bigger push by Delhi Police against organized crime networks in the city.