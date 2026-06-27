Delhi Police arrest 2 Goldy Dhillon gang members seize pistols

Gang uses Zangi and Signal

The arrests happened after a tipoff about a planned serious crime.

Bhardwaj, already tied to 14 criminal cases, was picked up first in Rohini; Singh, linked to seven more cases, was caught soon after for supplying weapons.

It turns out the gang uses encrypted apps such as Zangi and Signal to dodge police tracking.

This bust is part of a bigger push by Delhi Police against organized crime networks in the city.