Delhi Police arrest 2 people in Yuvraj Singh Manchanda disappearance
India
Delhi Police have arrested two people after HR manager Yuvraj Singh Manchanda went missing earlier this month.
He vanished on September 6 after a work trip to Gurugram, and his family got misleading texts from his phone for two days, which made them think he was OK.
Things took a grim turn when an unidentified body was found in Gurugram on September 10 and cremated four days later.
Anya Vats, partner arrested in Uttarakhand
Police discovered Manchanda's last contact was with his former colleague Anya Vats: both had been let go from their previous job over financial issues.
When Vats couldn't be reached, investigators traced her and her partner to Uttarakhand, where they were arrested on September 16.
The case is still unfolding as police look into what happened.