Delhi Police arrest 2 suspects in Yuvraj Singh Manchanda murder

Manchanda's family reported him missing after he did not return home, prompting police to dig into his last known contacts.

Investigators found his final call was to Vats; then used CCTV and phone tracking to trace the suspects, eventually arresting them in Uttarakhand.

Sadly, Manchanda's body was found in a Gurugram drain; both suspects were allegedly disclosed that they had murdered Yuvraj and disposed of his body in a drain near their house in Gurugram and are now in police custody as the investigation continues.