Delhi Police arrest 2 suspects in Yuvraj Singh Manchanda murder
Delhi Police have arrested the former colleague, Anya Vats, and her associate Sanyam Sachdeva for the murder of 31-year-old Yuvraj Singh Manchanda.
Manchanda was last seen on September 6 after saying he was going to Gurugram to meet Vats, and his disappearance set off a detailed police search.
Manchanda's body found in Gurugram drain
Manchanda's family reported him missing after he did not return home, prompting police to dig into his last known contacts.
Investigators found his final call was to Vats; then used CCTV and phone tracking to trace the suspects, eventually arresting them in Uttarakhand.
Sadly, Manchanda's body was found in a Gurugram drain; both suspects were allegedly disclosed that they had murdered Yuvraj and disposed of his body in a drain near their house in Gurugram and are now in police custody as the investigation continues.