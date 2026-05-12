Delhi Police arrest 3 over ₹99.77cr Trademakeralgo trading scam
Delhi Police just arrested three men, including a software engineer, for running a massive ₹99.77 crore scam with a fake algo-trading app called Trademakeralgo.
Over 600 people lost money after being promised easy, risk-free profits.
The trio, Ravi Rathore (the techie), Sudama (a cricket coach), and Vikas Rathod (a call center operator), were arrested on May 3 and May 5 after one victim from Paharganj reported the fraud.
Trademakeralgo used WhatsApp to lure investors
Sudama convinced Rathore to build the app, which showed fake trading dashboards to make it look like users were earning big returns.
Victims joined WhatsApp groups where guaranteed profits were hyped up, and deposits started at ₹10,000.
When people tried to withdraw their money, they hit roadblocks like extra processing fees.
Meanwhile, police found over 14,000 shady transactions and seized gadgets plus a car suspected to have been purchased using proceeds of crime.
Some of the money even went into a cricket venture in Madhya Pradesh.