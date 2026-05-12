Delhi Police arrest 3 over ₹99.77cr Trademakeralgo trading scam

Trademakeralgo used WhatsApp to lure investors

Sudama convinced Rathore to build the app, which showed fake trading dashboards to make it look like users were earning big returns.

Victims joined WhatsApp groups where guaranteed profits were hyped up, and deposits started at ₹10,000.

When people tried to withdraw their money, they hit roadblocks like extra processing fees.

Meanwhile, police found over 14,000 shady transactions and seized gadgets plus a car suspected to have been purchased using proceeds of crime.

Some of the money even went into a cricket venture in Madhya Pradesh.