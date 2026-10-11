Delhi Police arrest 4 men after DDU Marg assault video
Four men claiming to be members of the right-wing Hindu Raksha Dal were arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly attacking students and women during a protest on DDU Marg on October 10.
The demonstration, organized by the Cockroach Janta Party and other leftist groups, demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The arrests happened after a video of the assault spread quickly online.
Accused detained to prevent Delhi-NCR exit
The accused, Raman Saini, Vivekanand (also known as Vivek), Kapil Kumar, and Ravinder Singh (also known as Govind Hindu), were picked up to prevent them from leaving Delhi-NCR.
The incident's footage was widely shared across social media platforms, with political groups sharing it.
Police acted soon after the video surfaced on its own, after confidential inputs suggested the men could try to leave Delhi-NCR to evade action.