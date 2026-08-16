Delhi Police arrest 5 women after rescuing 4-day-old baby
Delhi Police just busted a child trafficking ring, rescuing a four-day-old baby and arresting five women in the process.
The suspects had bought the infant with the help of an acquaintance in Ghaziabad for ₹4.10 lakh.
Acting on a tip, officers went undercover near Hanuman Mandir, set up a sting with an advance payment of ₹20,000, and arrested all five women after the decoy customers signaled.
Group sold newborns for 3 years
Turns out this group had been selling newborns for about three years, targeting women struggling financially or offering to arrange surrogacy through IVF in return for money, then taking custody of babies to sell them off.
The rescued baby was taken straight to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital and is now safe, with the child helpline and child welfare committee also informed.
Police have registered a case under the Juvenile Justice Act and are working to find the sold babies and the couples involved.