Delhi Police arrest 5 women after rescuing 4-day-old baby

Turns out this group had been selling newborns for about three years, targeting women struggling financially or offering to arrange surrogacy through IVF in return for money, then taking custody of babies to sell them off.

The rescued baby was taken straight to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital and is now safe, with the child helpline and child welfare committee also informed.

Police have registered a case under the Juvenile Justice Act and are working to find the sold babies and the couples involved.