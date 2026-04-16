Delhi Police arrest Anand Kumar in alleged ₹2cr dating scam
India
Delhi Police have arrested Anand Kumar, who allegedly tricked over 500 women out of ₹2 crore by pretending to be a doctor, businessman, or film producer on dating apps.
He built trust with promises of marriage, then made up emergencies to ask for money, sometimes even blackmailed women with their private photos.
The case came to light after one woman reported losing ₹7 lakh to him.
Anand Kumar traced to West Bengal
Kumar was tracked down in West Bengal using digital clues. During his arrest, police seized several phones, SIM cards, debit cards, and gold jewelry linked to the scam. The investigation is ongoing.
In another recent case, Delhi Police also busted an investment fraud where scammers lured people via WhatsApp with fake promises of high returns.