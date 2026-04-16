Delhi Police arrest Anand Kumar in alleged ₹2cr dating scam India Apr 16, 2026

Delhi Police have arrested Anand Kumar, who allegedly tricked over 500 women out of ₹2 crore by pretending to be a doctor, businessman, or film producer on dating apps.

He built trust with promises of marriage, then made up emergencies to ask for money, sometimes even blackmailed women with their private photos.

The case came to light after one woman reported losing ₹7 lakh to him.