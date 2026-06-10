Delhi Police arrest contractors after Saket building collapse kills 6 India Jun 10, 2026

Delhi Police have arrested two contractors, Manish Khatri and Avinesh Gupta, after a building in Saket collapsed on May 30, killing six people, including five students and a woman who ran a makeshift eatery next to the building.

The contractors were caught after days on the run; police say Khatri even switched to a basic phone to avoid being tracked.