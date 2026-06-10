Delhi Police arrest contractors after Saket building collapse kills 6
India
Delhi Police have arrested two contractors, Manish Khatri and Avinesh Gupta, after a building in Saket collapsed on May 30, killing six people, including five students and a woman who ran a makeshift eatery next to the building.
The contractors were caught after days on the run; police say Khatri even switched to a basic phone to avoid being tracked.
Karambir Sejwal arrested over ₹1.8cr additions
The building's owner, Karambir Sejwal, was also arrested earlier.
He'd hired the contractors for ₹1.8 crore to add two unauthorized floors to an eight-year-old building that wasn't meant to handle extra weight.
Work stopped partway due to a payment fight, and investigators think recent basement digging for a water tank made things worse, leading to the fatal collapse.