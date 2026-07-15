Delhi Police arrest Jagdish alias Jack suspected Lawrence Bishnoi shooter
Delhi Police just caught Jagdish, also known as Jack, a suspected shooter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, after a weeklong chase across four states.
The story started in January 2025 when a Delhi resident got an extortion call from someone calling himself "Harry Boxer," who demanded ₹5 crore and threatened serious trouble if the money wasn't paid.
Two suspects now in custody
Things escalated quickly: after the call, there were two shooting incidents outside the businessman's gym and home, both claimed by the caller.
Police first picked up another suspect in Uttar Pradesh, whose questioning led them to Jagdish.
After tracking him over 2,500km to West Bengal, police finally arrested him and brought him back to Delhi.
Two suspects are now in custody as investigations continue.