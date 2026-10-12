Delhi Police arrest Nadeem Ahmed over fake sexual harassment video
India
Delhi Police just took down about 300 social media posts that were spreading rumors and stirring up unrest amid the city's ongoing protests.
They are keeping a close watch online to stop false info from fueling more chaos.
In a separate move, police arrested 24-year-old Nadeem Ahmed for using AI tools to make a fake video that wrongly showed a police officer sexually harassing a woman journalist during protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Police asked X to remove posts
To keep things in check, Delhi Police also asked X to remove misleading content linked to the protests.
All these efforts come as protests continue amid the city's ongoing protests.