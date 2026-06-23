Delhi Police arrest Navneet in Naresh Gujral 7.8cr laundering case
A cyber scam targeting former MP Naresh Gujral just took a big turn: Delhi Police have arrested Navneet, a businessman from Amritsar, for letting his bank account be used to launder stolen money.
Gujral lost ₹7.8 crore after scammers pretended to be him on WhatsApp and convinced a textile company executive to transfer funds.
Navneet reportedly pocketed about ₹5 lakh as commission for helping move the cash.
Police freeze 4cr, suspects absconding
The fraud happened over four days starting June 16, with money quickly routed through accounts in Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and then spread across nearly 35 accounts nationwide.
Police managed to freeze ₹4 crore before it could disappear, but several suspects are still on the run.
The case is a reminder to stay sharp online: cyber scams can hit anyone if you're not careful.