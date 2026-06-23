Delhi Police arrest Navneet in Naresh Gujral 7.8cr laundering case

Police freeze 4cr, suspects absconding

The fraud happened over four days starting June 16, with money quickly routed through accounts in Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and then spread across nearly 35 accounts nationwide.

Police managed to freeze ₹4 crore before it could disappear, but several suspects are still on the run.

The case is a reminder to stay sharp online: cyber scams can hit anyone if you're not careful.