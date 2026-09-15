Delhi Police arrest Rishabh Basoya in ₹13,000cr drug case
India
Rishabh Basoya, whose father Virendra is accused of running an alleged drug ring, has been arrested by Delhi Police in a ₹13,000 crore drug case.
He'd been on the run since 2024 but came back from Dubai after a court paused the Red Corner Notice against him.
Now, he's in police custody for a week as investigators dig deeper.
Virendra Basoya-linked drug network: 16 accused
This arrest is part of a bigger crackdown on an international drug network linked to Virendra Basoya.
The Narcotics Control Bureau earlier said a shipment weighing around 1,700kg was involved in the case, drugs they believe were headed abroad.
16 people are accused so far as agencies try to uncover how this syndicate operated and who else was involved.