Delhi Police bans drones, UAVs ahead of Independence Day
Delhi Police has banned drones, UAVs, and other flying devices from August 2 to August 16 to keep Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort safe.
The order covers everything from para-gliders to hot air balloons, aiming to stop any potential security threats during the big national event.
Patrols, surveillance, and bomb squads will be deployed across city
If you're in Delhi, flying anything remotely controlled could land you a year in jail or cost you ₹5,000.
Police are also ramping up patrols, surveillance, and deploying bomb squads across the city.
So if you're planning to celebrate or just live nearby, expect tight security everywhere—it's all about keeping everyone safe during this major celebration.