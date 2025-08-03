Next Article
Mumbai: Policeman arrested for eve-teasing women in train
A Mumbai police constable, Amol Kishore Sapkale, was arrested after allegedly harassing women in the ladies' compartment of a local train near Mira Road.
Witnesses say he boarded drunk, pretended to check tickets, and touched passengers inappropriately.
Passengers push him out of compartment
Things got tense when Sapkale started staring at women and tried to take phones from those recording him.
Passengers quickly intervened, pushed him out of the compartment, and reported him to railway staff.
The Vasai Road Railway Police acted fast—he's now facing charges for outraging women's modesty and making threats, with an investigation underway.