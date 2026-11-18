Delhi Police blocked Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar
Delhi Police blocked a planned protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on October 10, citing concerns about public safety.
According to Commissioner Anurag Kumar, past protests by CJP broke agreed rules and intelligence suggested things could get out of hand.
To keep things calm, police temporarily held protesters, including politicians, without making formal arrests.
CJP violations linked to metro restrictions
CJP's earlier protests didn't go as promised: after getting permission for a peaceful event in June, they reportedly built unauthorized structures and organized an unsanctioned march in July.
This history made police wary.
On top of that, restrictions were put in place at dozens of Metro stations around the city to avoid any chaos, all aimed at keeping Delhi safe and orderly.