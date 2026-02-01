Delhi Police budget sees 4.79% increase for 2026-27

CM Rekha Gupta says budget reflects PM Modi's Viksit Bharat vision

This extra money means modern traffic signals and tech improvements are on the way.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called the budget part of PM Modi's Viksit Bharat vision—focused on employment generation for youth, cultural heritage conservation and development, sports, and rebates for availing education and health services in foreign countries.

The hope is that these changes will make life in Delhi easier—and maybe even a bit cooler—for all of us.