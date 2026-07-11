Delhi Police bust child trafficking, 23 arrested, 9 infants rescued

Infants sold for up to 5L

The group targeted couples hoping for male children and connected them with parents willing to sell their babies, sometimes for up to ₹5 lakh each.

The operation involved mediators, health workers like ASHA staff, and even a retired teacher.

The rescued infants are now safe with the Child Welfare Committee, while police continue searching for more suspects, including Dr. Hira Kapoor, who's still missing.