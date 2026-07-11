Delhi Police bust child trafficking, 23 arrested, 9 infants rescued
India
Delhi Police have busted a child-trafficking network, arresting 23 people after a decoy operation by the Anti Narcotics Cell on June 5.
So far, nine infants have been rescued from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
Infants sold for up to 5L
The group targeted couples hoping for male children and connected them with parents willing to sell their babies, sometimes for up to ₹5 lakh each.
The operation involved mediators, health workers like ASHA staff, and even a retired teacher.
The rescued infants are now safe with the Child Welfare Committee, while police continue searching for more suspects, including Dr. Hira Kapoor, who's still missing.